Diwali 2017
  • School teacher found killed with throat slit in Shopian

School teacher found killed with throat slit in Shopian

Aijaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gatipora in Shopian, was found murdered in the Wathoo village this morning, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:October 18, 2017 6:46 pm
Sophian teacher killed, Sophian teacher death, J&K teacher killed, J&K militants, J&K news, india news, indian express news A school teacher was found dead with his throat slit in a village in Shopian district on Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

A school teacher was found dead with his throat slit in a village in Shopian district on Wednesday, a killing that the police suspect was carried out by militants as a reprisal for the elimination of three ultras at his home in an encounter last week.

Aijaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gatipora in Shopian, was found murdered in the Wathoo village this morning, a police official said. Lone’s throat was slit and he was apparently killed by militants as revenge for the killing of three ultras at his house during an encounter with security forces on October 9, he said.

“We are investigating the case,” the official added.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 18: Latest News