School teacher found killed with throat slit in Shopian

A school teacher was found dead with his throat slit in a village in Shopian district on Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps) A school teacher was found dead with his throat slit in a village in Shopian district on Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)

A school teacher was found dead with his throat slit in a village in Shopian district on Wednesday, a killing that the police suspect was carried out by militants as a reprisal for the elimination of three ultras at his home in an encounter last week.

Aijaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gatipora in Shopian, was found murdered in the Wathoo village this morning, a police official said. Lone’s throat was slit and he was apparently killed by militants as revenge for the killing of three ultras at his house during an encounter with security forces on October 9, he said.

“We are investigating the case,” the official added.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App