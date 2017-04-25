School reopens, 14 arrested; life yet to return to normal

Women pass by the blast site. Subham Dutta Women pass by the blast site. Subham Dutta

IT HAS been three days since two Trinamool Congress factions had fought over control of the alleged sand mafia business at Darbarpur village in Birbhum’s Labhpur, which eventually culminated in the death of nine persons while they were allegedly manufacturing crude bombs. But even with the arrest of 14 people so far, the village is yet to return to its normal life.

The local Dwarka High School, which had been shut since Friday, reopened on Monday. But most students stayed away.

“The school had opened today but I preferred staying home. No one knows what might happen. My mother didn’t want me to go,” said a Class X student of the school.

The school is located between two villages, Darbarpur and Mirbandh, where two groups — led by Trinamool leaders Abdul Ahad of Mirbandh village and Shoeib Ali of Darbarpur — had clashed last Friday. The same day, some people, anticipating more “attacks”, had allegedly begun manufacturing bombs behind a two-storey building. These bombs “accidentally” went off, killing three persons on the spot. The rest succumbed to injuries by Saturday.

Locals claimed most male members of the families residing in Darbarpur have fled apprehending arrest.

While Labhpur police had earlier arrested six persons, on Sunday, it picked up another eight. “So far, we have arrested 14 people in the case, raids are still on,” said a senior police officer. Sources said those arrested included Manirul Sheikh, near whose house the explosion had taken place.

Villagers, meanwhile, claimed the alleged mastermind behind the incident, Shoeib Ali, is still at large. “None of those who were directly involved in the clash have been arrested. The police are not keen on fighting the illegal sand mining prevailing in the area,” said a villager.

The CPM on Monday took out a rally in the village to protest the incident. Led by CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty, a deputation was submitted to the Labhpur police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the “main people” involved in illegal sand mining in the area. “Many more people had died in the explosion but police had removed the bodies to cover up the incident. The actual mastermind is still at large,” Chakraborty alleged.

“Trinamool leaders are turning poor villagers into anti-socials. These leaders have been engaging in extortion in every activity. As a result, innocent farmers are getting killed. More than nine people have been killed in the bomb blast. The government is not providing the actual data on the number of farmer deaths. With the help of police, Trinamool leaders have smuggled bodies of farmers. We had to hit the streets to protest against this. If needed then we will talk to the DM and SP of Birbhum,” he added.

“Police are fooling the people in the name of investigation… the actual culprits are roaming free. The local MLA’s position is also under suspicion. Police are trying to cover up things by picking up locals,” former CPM MP Ram Chandra Dome said.

The Left Front delegation also visited Darbarpur village and distributed food packets to villagers. Meanwhile, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that those who had died in the bomb blast were CPM workers.

“Those who were making crude bombs were CPM workers and those who died are CPM workers. They are sharing wrong information,” Hakim said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 2:06 am