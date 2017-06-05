School principal held in Bihar topper case

Bihar topper Ganesh Kumar Bihar topper Ganesh Kumar

Patna Police on Sunday detained the principal in-charge of a Samastipur school from where disgraced Class XII topper Ganesh Kumar supposedly appeared for his exam. The police decided to question the school principal after arresting a Patna middleman on Saturday evening on the charge of helping Ganesh get enrolled for the exam from the Samastipur school. The middleman reportedly dropped hints about the principal’s involvement .

Ganesh, who is actually 41 years old, was arrested for forging his age as 24 years on Friday. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said: “We have detained the in-charge principal of the Samastipur school to know if he played a role in Ganesh hiding his age.”

The SSP said another school employee was also under the scanner. He said they arrested Sanjay Kumar, a middleman who had helped Ganesh fill up his form from the Samastipur school and chose two high-scoring subjects — Music and Home Science.

Ganesh was booked for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy under various IPC sections. The FIR was lodged on June 2 at Kotwali police station.

Education Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary has blamed the state board for not following the government’s instructions of verifying credentials of toppers before declaring results. The board, however, said it stuck to strict evaluation norms and there was no written order from the education department regarding verification of toppers.

