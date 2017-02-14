School kids undertake campaign to make Jabalpur a clean city

Nearly 53,000 school-going children in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district have come forward to promote cleanliness and civic sense among elders. These children have become members of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation’s City Guardian Club (CGC) and have undertaken a ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign wherein, with folded hands, they request their elders and family members to keep off from littering and wasting water and electricity.

“The club has been formed in less than three months. More importantly, 53,000 students from 540 schools have joined it for promoting civic sense and cleanliness,” Jabalpur Municipal Commissioner Ved Prakash told PTI.

“Painting and other competitions with thrust on environment, cleanliness, among other things, are being organised by the CGC,” he said, adding that they aim to take the club’s membership to 1.80 lakh in next couple of months.

The CGC aims at making children as responsible and ideal citizens, inculcate values in them about civic sense, awareness related to environment, traffic, gender equality, respecting tourists, sensitising the society, and to develop leadership and creative urge among the students who are the future of the city and the country, he said.

“Initially we motivated principals of schools to form CGC,” Prakash said adding that one staffer from every school was designated as co-coordinator of the club.

He said they were pleasantly surprised when around one lakh students formed a human chain in the city on December 20 last year under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

“The CGC has come as a blessing for us. The city is turning cleaner day by day. We are aiming to turn the city into the cleanest place in Madhya Pradesh,” Jabalpur Mayor Swati Godbole said.