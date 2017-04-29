School in Meerut gives veg tiffin order, wants ‘military’ haircut for boys

A PRIVATE school in Meerut has ordered its students not to bring non-vegetarian tiffin and also allegedly verbally conveyed to the boys that they must sport a “military” haircut. The instructions, issued via a notice on April 2, had barred students from bringing omelette or other non-vegetarian food in their lunch boxes. It had added that offenders would be dealt with sternly. The diktat has upset a section of parents of the 2,850-odd students who study at Rishabh Academy. Run by a trust of Jains, the school has a temple on its premises. Its students come from varied castes and religious backgrounds. Following the notice, some parents held a demonstration outside the school on Thursday. They also met District Magistrate Sameer Verma while alleging that the school was trying to impose the “RSS agenda” on their wards.

Verma has sought a report from the district inspector of schools on the matter. Ranjeet Jain, the secretary of the school managing committee, said: “The decision of keeping the military cut and not bringing eggs and non-vegetarian items in tiffin is not new.” About the “military” type haircut, the school management has allegedly suggested that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too sports such a haircut and there was no harm in suggesting that the boys follow the same.

“Some parents whose wards have failed and had been denied fresh admission in the new class are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill, while we are trying to bring discipline on the school campus… I had sought an appointment with the chief minister and will meet him soon to clear doubts, which are being created to serve the vested interests,” said Jain. Claiming that he was being threatened with dire consequences by a group of parents and some leaders, Janin said there would be no compromise on the guidelines that govern the school. He added that he was the district chief of the Rashtriya Samata Party and its national chief, Upendra Kushwaha — a minister in Modi government — had been informed about the matter. A parent, Usman, said: “They (school management) are trying to impose the RSS agenda on our wards. This will not be tolerated at any cost. We will continue to oppose the move.”

