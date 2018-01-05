School headmistress arrested by vigilance on graft charge

The headmistress was caught red handed by the vigilance officers while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant, it added. The headmistress was caught red handed by the vigilance officers while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant, it added.

Headmistress of a government school in Odisha’s Bhadrak district was arrested by anti-graft vigilance wing for allegedly taking Rs 8,200 bribe from a tailor to expedite payment towards making of school uniform.

Acting on a complaint, vigilance personnel laid a trap and caught Anita Pradhan, headmistress of Charigharia Project UP School in Bhadrak district red handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 8,200 on Thursday, a vigilance release said.

Pradhan had demanded the amount from Meerarani Bidanta, to pass the bill and for issuance of cheque for payment of Rs 26,800 towards making charges of 134 pairs of school uniform, it said.

The headmistress was caught red handed by the vigilance officers while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant, it added.

