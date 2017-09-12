Schoolgirl’s rape: Police to question school owner, staff

The girl’s statement, under section 164 of the CrPC, was recorded before a magistrate but her family said that she was traumatised and does not want to go back to the school, he said. (Representational Image) The girl’s statement, under section 164 of the CrPC, was recorded before a magistrate but her family said that she was traumatised and does not want to go back to the school, he said. (Representational Image)

The owner and staff members of the school here, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon, will be questioned after it was found that the administration of private institution had not got its employees verified, the police said today. Also, there were no CCTV cameras installed on the school premises, a senior police official said, adding that some members of the school management have been asked to join the probe.

The girl’s statement, under section 164 of the CrPC, was recorded before a magistrate but her family said that she was traumatised and does not want to go back to the school, he said.

The parents also alleged that the class teacher reached the hospital and tried to convince them not to reveal the name of the school in order to hush up the matter.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Saturday afternoon, by a school peon in an empty classroom.

