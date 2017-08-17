Delhi school girl strangulated to death in a park in Rohini

A class XII student was allegedly strangulated to death by her friend at a park in north west Delhi’s Rohini area, police said on Thursday. The incident was reported yesterday. The accused, Sarthak Kapoor (18) met the minor girl around 5.30 pm at the park. They had a scuffle and he attacked her, they said. The accused panicked and went to his house, police said.

When the girl did not return home, her father approached the accused and his family to know the whereabouts of the girl. Though he hesitated initially, Sarthak later admitted killing the girl, police said, adding he was arrested.

The accused was the victim’s senior at school. He was pursuing Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from an institute in Rohini, they said. The matter is being probed, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App