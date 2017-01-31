School director booked for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Police in Ajmer district on Tuesday booked a director of a middle school on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl student. (Representational Image) Police in Ajmer district on Tuesday booked a director of a middle school on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl student. (Representational Image)

Police in Ajmer district on Tuesday booked a director of a middle school on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl student. The accused has been identified as Lalit Yadav.

The abuse continued from December last year at Yaduvanshi Public School in Kishangarh town of Ajmer district where Yadav was allegedly involved in committing objectionable acts with the class 8 student on pretext of holding extra classes. Fed up with the ongoing harassment, the victim mustered courage and shared her ordeal with her parents who along with local residents reached the school.

They beat up and handed him over to the police.

“We have detained him for interrogation and booked Yadav under Section 10 of POCSO Act. We are building evidence against him and will then arrest him,” SHO Madanganj police, Jogendra Rathore told PTI.