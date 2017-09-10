School bus runs over 5-year-old in Ghaziabad, driver held

After the incident, locals staged a protest and vandalised the bus. “The driver and conductor were handed over to police,” the officer said. After the incident, locals staged a protest and vandalised the bus. “The driver and conductor were handed over to police,” the officer said.

A five-year-old student was crushed to death while deboarding her school bus as the driver, who was allegedly “in a hurry”, drove forward, crushing her under the front tyre, police said. Police said the incident took place in Ghaziabad, along National Highway 24. The girl has been identified as Saumya Kashyap, a kindergarten student at Ghaziabad’s Silver Shine School, police said.

“The girl was getting down from the bus. Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the bus was in a hurry and the girl may have fallen. Her head was crushed under the front tyre of the vehicle,” said a senior police officer, adding that the bus, owned by the school, used to drop the girl home at 2 pm every day.

Police added that Saumya’s father, Deepak Kashyap, works in Gurgaon. Her grandmother would come to the bus stop to pick her up. After the incident, locals staged a protest and vandalised the bus. “The driver and conductor were handed over to police,” the officer said.

Both the driver, Rajeev, and bus conductor, Manju, have been booked by police under sections pertaining to “rash driving and causing death by negligence”, said Neeraj Kumar Singh, SHO, Kavi Nagar police station. He added, “Initial investigations show that the driver drove off and she was crushed under the front tyre.”

The bus is among five vehicles owned and operated by the school to drop children home, police said. Vikas Vashishtha, secretary of the school committee, said, “This is a very tragic incident. I have two daughters and both of them study in this school. I do not know how the child’s parents are dealing with the situation. The school is never going to hire the driver and the aaya (helper) again. The bus was owned by the school and the driver has been working here for at least seven years. No major complaint was received against him in the past.”

The district administration said it will conduct a drive to check safety norms and the manner in which school buses are driven. An official said, “Schools will be told to ensure that drivers and conductors meet the set standards and rules. In the present case, police will take action, but we will also a conduct a sustained drive.”

