Human Rights Day: Scholars, artistes urge Indo-Pak govts to abandon confrontation and initiate dialogue

As people observed the International Human Rights Day on Sunday, several scholars, writers, artists, filmmakers and social activists came together under the banner of Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy calling on the two nuclear nations to resume meaningful dialogue, abandoning the confrontational tactics being followed.

Advocating for peace, the forum in a statement said that the present confrontation and jingoism between the two nations has to stop as it harms the lives of the people on both sides. Even after 70 years of independence, a large proportion of the population of both countries is still steeped in poverty, hunger, disease and homelessness, the Forum added.

The group with signatories from various walks of life urged the governments of both neighbouring countries to settle their issues with dialogue and negotiations.

International Human Rights Day is observed worldwide to mark the proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations.

The forum went on to propose that the dialogue should not be limited to politicians, armies and the bureaucratic system of the two nations. Instead, its scope should be widened with civil societies from both countries being included in the process. The forum urged people from India and Pakistan to exert pressure on their governments to divert from the course of “confrontation and self-destruction”.

