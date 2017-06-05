Scholar Partha Chatterjee stands by his article comparing Army Chief Rawat to General Dyer

Partha Chatterjee is a prominent scholar in the field of postcolonial and subaltern studies. Partha Chatterjee is a prominent scholar in the field of postcolonial and subaltern studies.

After comparing Army Chief Bipin Rawat to General Dyer in his article on the news portal The Wire, scholar Partha Chatterjee defended his commentary on Monday, saying he stands by what he wrote. “I have nothing to say. I have written what I have written. I am not changing anything at all,” Partha Chatterjee told ANI.

In an article titled “In Kashmir, India Is Witnessing Its General Dyer Moment”, Partha Chaterjee had written, “There are chilling similarities between the justifications advanced for the actions of the British Indian army in Punjab in 1919 and those being offered today in defence of the acts of the Indian army in Kashmir.”

In his article, he quoted General Dyer’s testimony before the Hunter Commission and compared it to Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s justification of Major Gogoi’s ‘innovative’ tactics of using human shield to tackle the insurgency.

Major Gogoi has been in the spotlight after a video surfaced showing a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam during the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, 2017.

