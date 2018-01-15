Scheduled Castes commission to be set up soon in Haryana, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said a survey would soon be carried out in the state regarding the BPL cards. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said a survey would soon be carried out in the state regarding the BPL cards. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Scheduled Castes Commission would soon be set up in the state. He also said directions have been issued to chief secretary for filling up of vacant posts meant for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes.

Khattar was addressing representatives of Ravidas Community from different parts of the state, who called on him here, an official release said. The chief minister said a new scheme would also be prepared to ensure that the budget available under the SC component in various departments is fully utilised.

He said the government was working by taking along all sections of the society. “The government is for providing equal opportunity to 55 lakh families and not for the upliftment of any particular community or caste,” the statement quoted him as saying. A transparent recruitment and transfer policy has also been implemented in the state, he said.

Khattar said the BJP government in the state “has discontinued with the tradition of dividing the people on caste lines and using them as vote bank… prevailing in the previous governments”.

The chief minister said the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, Anil Kumar on the issue of reservation in promotion would soon submit its report. After studying the report, the government would file a reply in the court, he added.

Khattar said a survey would soon be carried out in the state regarding the BPL cards. Besides, the government would make arrangements of training in skill development for the children belonging to SC, he said. “To avoid delay in the disbursement of scholarship under the post-matric scholarship scheme, the tuition fee and scholarship will be provided to the students of the community on the basis of available data,” he said.

