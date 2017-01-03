SC to hear plea seeking probe into journalists allegedly paid to write in favour of AgustaWestland

Jaisingh, who was represented by advocate Geeta Luthra, was asked by the top court to provide the ED and CBI with copies of his petition. (Source: File) Jaisingh, who was represented by advocate Geeta Luthra, was asked by the top court to provide the ED and CBI with copies of his petition. (Source: File)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking probe against Indian journalists who allegedly received payoffs to write in favour of AgustaWestland, the company mired in the helicopter bribery case. The court sought the responses of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate on a PIL filed by noted journalist Hari Jaisingh and will mull whether to order a commission of inquiry on the role of Indian media in the case.

Jaisingh, who was represented by advocate Geeta Luthra, was asked by the top court to provide the ED and CBI with copies of his petition.

The petition alleged that journalists were taken for a fully paid-for trip to Italy in 2013 which was funded by Finmecchanica, the Hindu reported.

