SC wants status report on Cauvery Board on May 8, Centre says can do so after Karnataka polls

On Centre’s submission, the Karanataka state government called it a “partisan attitude” of the Centre to favour Karantaka. It further submitted, “This is the end of co-operative federalism and rule of law in the country.” On Centre’s submission, the Karanataka state government called it a “partisan attitude” of the Centre to favour Karantaka. It further submitted, “This is the end of co-operative federalism and rule of law in the country.”

The Centre on Thursday sought time for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board on the ground that Prime Minster Narendra Modi and other minsters are campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming elections in May.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra directed the Centre to apprise the court on May 8 on the steps taken for setting up of Cauvery Management Board and sternly asked the Karnataka government to see how much water can be released to Tamil Nadu.

Initially the bench also including Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the state government to release four TMC of the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by May 8.

Attorney General KK Venugopal has sought to place the hearing of the matter a day after the Karnataka polls as the draft on setting up of the Board has to be placed before the Union Cabinet.

On Centre’s submission, Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Tamil Nadu called it a “partisan attitude” of the Centre to favour Karantaka. It further submitted, “This is the end of co-operative federalism and rule of law in the country.”

Earlier, on April 28, the Centre had sought a two-weeks extension from the top court to place a “draft scheme” for the implementation of the award for the distribution of Cauvery river water.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Centre was holding discussions with stakeholdres on the constitution of the CMB and that no unilateral or arbitrary decision would be taken on the interstate river water sharing issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd