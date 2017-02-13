SC verdict in DA case, Governor’s call will seal Sasikala, AIADMK future this week

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press along with party’s MLAs at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday where various AIADMK MLAs are camping to decide on the further course of action in forming new government, . (Source: PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press along with party’s MLAs at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday where various AIADMK MLAs are camping to decide on the further course of action in forming new government, . (Source: PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar)

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday in the Disproportionate Assets case against AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who passed away on December 5 last year. After Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala is fighting a bitter battle with O Panneerselvam for control of the party and the chief minister’s post. Ever since his revolt against Sasikala, Panneerselvam has asserted his authority and staked claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

Though he has resigned from the post and is now acting as caretaker chief minister, Panneerselvam has put a spanner in Sasikala’s plan to lead the state. His dramatic late night visit to Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina beach led to a full fledged war in the AIADMK which is now threatening to split the party.

Trouble started when Sasikala decided to become the chief minister of the state soon after taking over the reins of the party as general secretary. Her decision coincided with the impending Supreme Court verdict in the assets case which also involves Jayalalithaa. The court had reserved its verdict and the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao also delayed her oath taking ceremony. It seems to have given Panneerselvam enough time and scope to maneuver and increase his support base in the party. During the entire crisis, the Governor’s role has also come under the scanner with Sasikala accusing him of acting in a partisan manner. Though Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has denied this charge, the indecision of the Governor has only added to the suspense.

Fearing defection, Sasikala has parked her MLAs in a luxurious resort near Chennai. The OPS camp, meanwhile, has claimed he should be given a chance to become the CM. Panneerselvam has also said that he is willing to take back his resignation.

Now that the Supreme Court has made it clear that it will announce its verdict in the case, the political drama in the state may also come to an end. Either way, the verdict is crucial for Sasikala’s political future in the state. Based on the SC order, the Governor will also take a call on who will become the next chief minister. The Attorney General has already advised him to hold a floor test before the end of the week.

This is clearly the week in which AIADMK, and Tamil Nadu’s, future path will be decided.

