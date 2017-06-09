SC upholds linking Aadhaar with PAN, but exempts those without it for now

Related News
In a boost to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of an amendment to the Income Tax Act making it mandatory to link subscribers’ PAN cards to their Aadhaar numbers.
However, there was also some relief for those who haven’t got their Aadhaar cards yet, with a Division Bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan ordering a “partial stay” on its operation. Accordingly, the PAN cards of those who do not have Aadhaar cards yet and hence cannot supply their Aadhaar numbers at the time of filing their IT returns will not be invalidated.
In effect, this means that those who already have Aadhaar cards will need to link it with their PAN numbers, but those who do not have their Aadhaar can breathe easy for now. The court also made it clear that the amendments will not have any retrospective operation.
The amended Section 139AA introduced in the Income Tax Act by the Finance Bill in March this year was to take effect from July 1 and under this, PAN cards of all those who do not submit their Aadhaar numbers while filing IT returns were to be deemed invalid.
This will, however, depend on the outcome of a batch of petitions challenging the privacy issues raised by the Aadhaar scheme, pending before a Constitution Bench of the SC, the court said.
Referring to the petitions, the SC bench said that it had not touched upon the issue of privacy (whether it violated right to personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21) in the instant case and had only adjudicated on whether the impugned provisions were violative of Article 14 and Article 19. The court concluded that there was no violation of either Article 14 or Article 19.
The order also touched on the limits of the judiciary in going into what was essentially a policy decision of the government and concluded that the policy to link PAN and Aadhar IT act was “not discriminatory”.
The court, however expressed concerns about allegations of data leakage involving Aadhaar and asked the government to take steps to prevent this. “The government (should) take proper and appropriate steps and the scheme in this regard has to be devised at the earliest till confidence among the citizens that the data would not be leaked,” the bench said.
The court had on May 4 reserved its verdict on petitions which alleged that the Centre’s move to link PAN and Aadhaar went against the 2015 order of the apex court which said that the unique ID was voluntary.
The Centre opposed this and said even PAN cards could be duplicated and the idea behind linking it to Aadhaar was to prevent this as the latter was based on biometrics and hence offered “secure and robust” security.
- Jun 9, 2017 at 9:17 pmTo reinforce the argument for Aadhar,the govt is demeaning voter ID,andpan cards ,and suggesting these can be easily duplicated ,forged etc.For all theyears we did not have Adhar,are we to understand that voter ID cards weren't secure ?It is really strange that Modi who opposed Aadhar for 10 years suddenly sees the same to be some unique beneficial instrument.There is apparently 30 error rate.Sometimes your fingerprints will not be recognised by the system leaving you in a lurch.This was the result of a Parliamentary Committee finding.2)It can hardly be a secure ID when a stani staff member was found to be carrying an Aadhar card under a false name. Nowhere in the world is finger scans being used for national ID purposes .Are we to think their security is porous? They have made their paper ID s more difficult to forge or duplicate this day of hacking digital data,it would be catastrophic if someone were to hack or modify its data.Recently a state dept released 10lac Aadhar idsReply