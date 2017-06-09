SC upholds linking Aadhaar with PAN, but exempts those without it for now

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

In a boost to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of an amendment to the Income Tax Act making it mandatory to link subscribers’ PAN cards to their Aadhaar numbers.

However, there was also some relief for those who haven’t got their Aadhaar cards yet, with a Division Bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan ordering a “partial stay” on its operation. Accordingly, the PAN cards of those who do not have Aadhaar cards yet and hence cannot supply their Aadhaar numbers at the time of filing their IT returns will not be invalidated.

In effect, this means that those who already have Aadhaar cards will need to link it with their PAN numbers, but those who do not have their Aadhaar can breathe easy for now. The court also made it clear that the amendments will not have any retrospective operation.

The amended Section 139AA introduced in the Income Tax Act by the Finance Bill in March this year was to take effect from July 1 and under this, PAN cards of all those who do not submit their Aadhaar numbers while filing IT returns were to be deemed invalid.

This will, however, depend on the outcome of a batch of petitions challenging the privacy issues raised by the Aadhaar scheme, pending before a Constitution Bench of the SC, the court said.

Referring to the petitions, the SC bench said that it had not touched upon the issue of privacy (whether it violated right to personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21) in the instant case and had only adjudicated on whether the impugned provisions were violative of Article 14 and Article 19. The court concluded that there was no violation of either Article 14 or Article 19.

The order also touched on the limits of the judiciary in going into what was essentially a policy decision of the government and concluded that the policy to link PAN and Aadhar IT act was “not discriminatory”.

The court, however expressed concerns about allegations of data leakage involving Aadhaar and asked the government to take steps to prevent this. “The government (should) take proper and appropriate steps and the scheme in this regard has to be devised at the earliest till confidence among the citizens that the data would not be leaked,” the bench said.

The court had on May 4 reserved its verdict on petitions which alleged that the Centre’s move to link PAN and Aadhaar went against the 2015 order of the apex court which said that the unique ID was voluntary.

The Centre opposed this and said even PAN cards could be duplicated and the idea behind linking it to Aadhaar was to prevent this as the latter was based on biometrics and hence offered “secure and robust” security.

