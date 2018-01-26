SC upholds bangalore police order: ‘Restaurants with live band, discos should obtain licence’

The bench referred to the Mumbai and Uphaar tragedies in this connection. (Picture for representation) The bench referred to the Mumbai and Uphaar tragedies in this connection. (Picture for representation)

CITING THE loss of lives in the recent blaze in the Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai and the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 2005 Bangalore police order requiring restaurants with live band, cabarets or discos to obtain licence for the same, saying it was a reasonable restriction intended to ensure people’s safety and morality.

“In our considered view, it is the prime duty, rather statutory duty, of the police personnel/administration of every state to maintain and give precedence to the safety and the morality of the people and the state. Indeed, both are important and lie at the heart of the doctrine that the welfare of an individual must yield to that of the community,” a bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre ruled while dismissing a petition filed by an association of hotel owners from Karnataka.

“The Act and the Order 2005 are enacted keeping in view the safety and the morality of the people at large. Making it obligatory to obtain licence to display cabaret, discotheque or live band is a reasonable restriction on the appellant’s fundamental right to carry on the business of running the restaurants,” it said.

It added: “…the public interest, the welfare and the safety of general public always override the right of an individual. There is no prohibition for any individual to carry on such business. However, if he wishes to carry on such business, he has to follow the norms and the statutory regulation framed for carrying on the business. He cannot be heard to say that he will carry on the business but without ensuring the norms and the regulations framed for the purpose.”

The bench referred to the Mumbai and Uphaar tragedies in this connection.

“Indeed, we can take judicial notice of an incident occurred in recent past in a restaurant in Mumbai where lives of several innocent people sitting in the restaurants were lost due to lapses in ensuring compliance of safety measures. Yet another incident of the similar nature occurred few years before in Upahar theatre in Delhi where several innocent people lost their life due to non-observance of safety measures,” it said.

The bench added that “when such incidents occur, they never obliterate from the memories of the citizen and leave a message to all the stakeholders that steps for strict compliance must be taken to avoid any such recurrence in future at any place.” The court said it hoped that all stakeholders will bear its observations in mind.

