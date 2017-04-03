Supreme Court to hear plea challenging law to provide Government accommodation to former UP CMs

Earlier in August 2016, the top court quashed rules framed by UP government in 1997 that entitled former CMs to occupy Type VI government bungalows for their lifetime. (Representational Image) Earlier in August 2016, the top court quashed rules framed by UP government in 1997 that entitled former CMs to occupy Type VI government bungalows for their lifetime. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea challenging a state law which entitled all the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to get an official bungalow.

UP-based NGO Lok Prahari has filed a petition in the apex court seeking a relook into the matter which was set aside by the apex court in 2016.

Earlier in August 2016, the top court quashed rules framed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1997 that entitled former Chief Ministers to occupy Type VI government bungalows for their lifetime.

According to which six former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and two sitting Governors, had to vacate their government bungalows in Lucknow within two months.

A bench headed by Justice Anil R Dave directed the former CMs to hand over possession of the bungalows occupied by them with appropriate rent.

A former IAS officer and general secretary of the Lok Prahari NGO had said a Chief Minister could retain government accommodation only up to a fortnight after demitting office.

