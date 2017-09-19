SC unhappy after lawyer alleges discrimination in mentioning

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was irked on hearing the complaint and said the court cannot spend whole day in hearing urgent mentioning. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was irked on hearing the complaint and said the court cannot spend whole day in hearing urgent mentioning.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance after a lawyer complained that while his senior colleagues were being allowed to mention matters for urgent hearing, junior members of the bar were denied such opportunities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was irked on hearing the complaint and said the court cannot spend whole day in hearing urgent mentioning.

“We cannot spend the whole day and allow mentioning to go on like this,” the bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, said.

It then made clear that all matters, which could not be mentioned for urgent listing and hearing, would be listed after the Dussehra vacation on October 3 or 6 and the decision on this would be taken by the apex court registry.

At 10.30 am when the CJI’s court started its work, there was a long queue of lawyers who wanted to mention their matters seeking urgent hearing.

Senior lawyers including former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Anand Grover mentioned their matters, following which, the court started hearing the already listed cases.

One of the lawyers, who was in the queue, then objected and alleged that senior advocates have been allowed to mention multiple cases, but others should also get at least one chance as all litigants cannot afford big advocates.

Some lawyers, who were also in the queue, supported their colleague, leading to noisy scenes in the packed courtroom.

“Do not lecture us. I know you. You have the habit of giving lectures,” the CJI said, adding that the judges have also practised as lawyers.

The CJI then said that the matters, which could not be mentioned, would be listed for hearing by the registry.

