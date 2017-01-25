SC transfers PIL on cleaning Ganga to NGT

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrapped up a PIL on cleaning of river Ganga and sent it to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for more effective adjudication. The apex court had been monitoring the issue for 31 years.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana said that since issues relating to municipal solid waste and industrial waste were already being heard by the NGT on a day-to-day basis, all other issues relating to sources of polluting the river should also be heard by the NGT.

The bench said that the tribunal will be required to submit an interim report to it every six months, only to give an idea about the progress made and difficulties, if any. It also granted liberty to the petitioner, environmentalist M C Mehta, to approach the court if he had any grievances in consonance with the law.