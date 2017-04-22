SC to take call on ‘religious identity’ of Parsi woman

Supreme Court (Source: File Photo) Supreme Court (Source: File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to take a call on the “religious identity” of a Parsi woman who was denied entry to Parsi religious place following her marriage to a man from another community.

“The issue deals with the aspect of religious identity of a woman…there has to be a broader canvass of understanding,” said a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra and fixed the matter for hearing in the first week of August.

The court was hearing an appeal against Gujarat High Court’s verdict in March 2012 which held that Goolrokh Adi Contractor, a Parsi, who married Mahipal Gupta, a Hindu, under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, ceased to be a Parsi. Her lawyer Indira Jaising said Contractor was denied entry to the Tower of Silence for her father’s funeral.

Responding to a notice by the court, the Valsad Parsi Anjuman Trust has supported the high court verdict and asserted that as per Parsi Personal Law, a woman married to a Hindu can’t be allowed to offer prayers.

