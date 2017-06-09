SC to pronounce order on Aadhaar card requirements for filing IT return

Supreme Court on Friday will pronounce its order on mandatory requirements of Aadhaar card for Income Tax Return. Supreme Court on Friday will pronounce its order on mandatory requirements of Aadhaar card for Income Tax Return.

The Supreme Court on Friday will pronounce its order on mandatory requirements of Aadhaar card for filing income tax returns. Making amendments in the Finance Bill earlier, the government had proposed to make Aadhar card mandatory for filing income tax return and applying for permanent account number (PAN) while saying the new rule will come into effect on July 1. The government had earlier informed the apex court that the PAN will be rendered invalid from July 1 and not from when a person had applied for it if a user does not link her Aadhaar card details.

The government had earlier informed the apex court that the PAN will be rendered invalid from July 1 and not from when a person had applied for it if a user does not link her Aadhaar card details. Defending its decision to make Aadhaar card mandatory in filing I-T return, the government had earlier said the move would help to weed out fake and fraudulent financial accounts. Citing the example of individuals making more than one PAN card, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi earlier told the two-judge bench headed by Justice A K Sikri, “Today, anybody can get a PAN card with any name on it. A person can get several PAN cards — say, as Mukesh Gupta, then another as Mukesh Kumar Gupta, and a third as M K Gupta, so on and so forth”.

As per the orders from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), from June 1 onwards every device that uses Aadhar authentication will be following its new encryption standards. The new encryption adds another security layer to the hardware at a time when such devices are all set to take the centre stage in biometric-based digital payments. Speaking to PTI, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI had earlier said, “We have recently come out with new specifications and asked manufacturers and vendors to go for STQC certification as per the new standards. We have advised that from June 1, they should get devices on the new specifications and that the existing devices should be upgraded to the new norms”.

The government also plans to make the Aadhaar card, passport or PAN mandatory for booking air tickets in the coming three-four months. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Thursday said, “The government has constituted a technical committee that will prepare a white paper on this proposal in 30 days”. The minister said, “There are various ways of securing the unique identification. Clearly, the best way of doing it is by using Aadhaar and other ways are by using a passport or PAN card. As an ‘incentive’, passengers will be able to avail a paperless and seamless travel experience.”

“Once a passenger book his tickets, the unique ID, along with PNR, will provide all their information and will also serve as a digital boarding pass”, the minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd