SC to look at Indian media’s role in ‘influencing’ Agusta deal

Jaisingh, in his petition, has sought that the two agencies submit a status report on the alleged role of media in the case. Jaisingh, in his petition, has sought that the two agencies submit a status report on the alleged role of media in the case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the role of Indian media in allegedly influencing the skewed AgustaWestland chopper deal and sought responses from the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the matter.

On a PIL filed by journalist Hari Jaisingh, a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra said that his petition be served on the counsel for CBI and ED to enable them to respond to a plea for investigating Indian journalists who allegedly received pay-offs and favours from Italian firm AgustaWestland and its parent company Finmeccanica to publish in favour of the VVIP chopper deal.

Watch what else is making news:



Jaisingh, in his petition, has sought that the two agencies submit a status report on the alleged role of media in the case, besides setting up a commission of inquiry to probe “allegations of corruption and influence peddling in the Indian media, and to suggest corrective measures to safeguard against such ills”.

“…active nexus between the so-called agents of defence dealings with journalists should be scrutinised by this Hon’ble Court,” said the petition, adding that journalists, who have received funding and hospitality from foreign and domestic defence and other ancillary industries, should be directed to furnish affidavits of financial disclosures to the Union government. Jaisingh added that such disclosures should be made public.