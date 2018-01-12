SC to hear two pleas seeking judge Loya death probe today

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear two separate pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. The two pleas were filed by B R Lone, a Maharashtra-based journalist, and activist Tehseen Poonawala.

Lone’s petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud in the morning. It sought a probe saying there were several contradictions emerging in the matter. The bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M Shantanagoudar will take it up on Friday.

The bench will also take up Poonawala’s petition. Judge Loya died in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

Poonawala, in his plea, contended that circumstances of the death of the judge were “questionable, mysterious and contradicting”.

“It is the submission of the petitioner that the judges are bestowed with the duty to protect the Constitution and uphold the majesty of rule of law. The judiciary, if not protected, may be unable to fulfil its duty towards public at large. In cases where prima facie material is available to investigate, it is absolutely necessary to order an inquiry,” he said.

The issue came in the spotlight in November last year after a report by Caravan magazine linking the circumstances surrounding his death to the trial in the Sohrabuddin case.

