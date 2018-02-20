SC to hear Priya Varrier’s plea seeking quashing of FIRs over viral song tomorrow

Priya Prakash Varrier moved the SC on Monday (Source: File photo) Priya Prakash Varrier moved the SC on Monday (Source: File photo)

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the plea of Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier and director Omar Lulu seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against them over allegations that a song in their latest movie, Oru Adaar Love. hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims. The plea will be mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for urgent hearing.

Stating that the complaints were filed by “fringe elements” who misunderstood the song’s lyrics, the petitioners have requested the court to order a stay on all criminal proceedings arising out of the complaints against the song. The actor, who became a social media sensation after a video clip from the movie went viral, moved the apex court for an urgent hearing on Monday.

The plea filed through advocate Haris Beeran and Pallavi Pratap said the claims that it hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community are “without any basis and what is hard to fathom is that a song which has been in existence for the past 40 years, which was written, sung and cherished by the Muslim community in Kerala is now being treated as an insult to the Prophet and his wife”.

“The song describes and praises the love between Prophet Mohammad and his first wife Khadeeja. It should be important to note that the song is originally from an old folk song from Kerala which was written in 1978 by PMA Jabbar and first sung by Thalassery Rafeeq, in the praise of the Prophet and his wife Beevi Khadija,” the petition added.

A complaint registered in Hyderabad last week alleged that a song from the film showed Prophet Mohammad in poor light. It is being alleged that the lyrics of the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, carry derogatory references to the Prophet and his wife. An FIR was subsequently filed against Varrier and the makers of the film in Telangana and Maharashtra.

