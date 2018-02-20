SC to hear plea to link Aadhaar with voter cards after four weeks

Aadhaar cards Aadhaar cards

The Supreme Court will hear after four weeks a plea seeking linking of Aadhaar cards with voters’ identity card and property documents, which the petitioner claims will help prevent bogus voting and benami transactions.

Perusing the petition filed by Delhi BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “We will take it up after four weeks”. The court, however, did not issue any notice.

