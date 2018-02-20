  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • SC to hear plea to link Aadhaar with voter cards after four weeks

SC to hear plea to link Aadhaar with voter cards after four weeks

Perusing the petition filed by Delhi BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “We will take it up after four weeks”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 1:03 am
Supreme Court aadhaar hearing Aadhaar cards
Related News

The Supreme Court will hear after four weeks a plea seeking linking of Aadhaar cards with voters’ identity card and property documents, which the petitioner claims will help prevent bogus voting and benami transactions.

Perusing the petition filed by Delhi BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, “We will take it up after four weeks”. The court, however, did not issue any notice.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 19: Latest News