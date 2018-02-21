SC to hear plea seeking case against PNB brass today

Punjab National Bank (PNB) (Express) Punjab National Bank (PNB) (Express)

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea seeking registration of case against top management of the Punjab National Bank in connection with the multi-crore scandal and initiation of steps to bring back Nirav Modi to India.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday considered lawyer J P Dhanda’s submission that the scam was of enormous magnitude and the plea be listed for urgent hearing. “List the matter on February 21 before the appropriate bench as per the roster,” the court said.

The plea submitted that the scam was the biggest in the history of the country’s banking system. It sought a direction to the probe agencies to register a case and probe role of the top management of the bank.

