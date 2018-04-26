SC to hear plea on ‘contemptuous remarks’ by advocates, politicians against judges

The Supreme Court will, next week, consider a petition alleging that advocates and politicians are making contemptuous allegations against the apex judiciary (File Photo) The Supreme Court will, next week, consider a petition alleging that advocates and politicians are making contemptuous allegations against the apex judiciary (File Photo)

A lawyer moved the Supreme Court on Thursday alleging that some advocates and politicians were making “contemptuous allegations” against the apex court. The plea was moved by advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who is also a spokesperson for the BJP. In his petition, he alleged that the remarks were being made on social media and news channels. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it will consider the petition early next week.

Supreme Court to hear next week plea drawing court’s attention to allegedly contemptuous remarks being made by lawyers and others regarding judges @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) April 26, 2018

In his petition, Bhatia claimed unsavoury and uncharitable remarks were made by advocates and political activists, reported news agency PTI. He called on the top court to take note of the comments.

