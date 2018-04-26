SC to hear plea on ‘contemptuous remarks’ by advocates, politicians against judges

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
The plea was moved by advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who is also a spokesperson for the BJP. In his petition, he alleged that the remarks were being made on social media and news channels.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 12:37:05 pm
Lawyer moves SC alleging contemptuous remarks by advocates, politicians The Supreme Court will, next week, consider a petition alleging that advocates and politicians are making contemptuous allegations against the apex judiciary (File Photo)

A lawyer moved the Supreme Court on Thursday alleging that some advocates and politicians were making “contemptuous allegations” against the apex court. The plea was moved by advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who is also a spokesperson for the BJP. In his petition, he alleged that the remarks were being made on social media and news channels. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it will consider the petition early next week.

In his petition, Bhatia claimed unsavoury and uncharitable remarks were made by advocates and political activists, reported news agency PTI. He called on the top court to take note of the comments.

