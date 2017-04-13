SC to hear petition on entry of women into Haji Ali dargah

Haji Ali Dargah Haji Ali Dargah

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the petition regarding entry of women into Haji Ali Dargah sanctum sanctorum. Last year, in October, the court had put a stay on the Bombay HC order which allowed entry of women while hearing a plea filed by Haji Ali Dargah trust. There was no such restriction on entry of women prior to 2011 but was later imposed by the dargah board of trustees barring women from going inside the sanctorum.

The Dargah Trust, on October 24 hearing, had told the apex court that it was ready to implement the Bombay HC decision but asked for time to make infrastructural changes in the shrine.

In November last year, a group of activists led by Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) co-founder Noorjehan S Niaz planned to enter the shrine and pray at saint’s mausoleum. The BMMA had challenged the ban imposed by Dargah Trust in 2014.

