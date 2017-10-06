Only in Express
  SC to hear Dinakaran's plea in AIADMK symbol case

SC to hear Dinakaran’s plea in AIADMK symbol case

Dinakaran's counsel V Singh said they sought to extend the deadline for settling the dispute over the party's two-leaves electoral symbol as they needed more time to go through about 20,000-pages documents filed by the rival faction and prepare their response.

Published:October 6, 2017 4:00 pm
Dinakaran, TTV Dinakarn, AIADMK, AIADMk symbol, Supreme court, Tamil nadu, Sasikala, AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran. (File photo)
The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran seeking more time to file documents before the poll panel which is hearing rival claims to the party symbol. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea at 2 p.m.



He said the time was required to cross-examine some of the people who were earlier with Dinakaran but later went back on their statement.

The hearing in the AIADMK symbol case before the Election Commission was also commencing on Friday and would conclude on October 31.

