SC to go paperless within 6-7 months: CJI JS Khehar

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will go “paperless” within six to seven months, Chief Justice J S Khehar on Thursday said. The observation on the issue of digitisation of the top court was made when senior advocate Indira Jaising, who has filed a PIL seeking uniform guidelines on designating lawyers as senior, sought expeditious disposal of her plea by a larger bench.

“Within six to seven months you will not file any paper. We will electronically pick it up trial court and high court records and there will be no need of case records being filed afresh in SC,” the bench comprising the CJI and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.

Justice Khehar said the court will soon dispense with the need of filing voluminous documents and paperbooks as it is in the process of digitising the entire court records across the country.

He said the apex court will collect all the records electronically from the lower courts and the high courts so that there is no need to file hard copies.

The court has set up a three-judge bench to hear petitions seeking framing of uniform guidelines for designating lawyers as senior by the apex court and the high courts across the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now