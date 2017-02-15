SC to examine plea for lodging FIR against Lalu’s minister son

Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav

The Supreme Court will examine a plea seeking lodging of FIR against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, whose photograph was published in media with an alleged sharp shooter close to jailed leader Mohammad Shahabuddin. The apex court, which today ordered shifting of Shahabuddin from Bihar’s Siwan prison to Tihar Jail here to ensure free and fair trial in the cases lodged against him, kept the issue of Tej Pratap pending and said it will hear the arguments on April 21.

“Similarly, writ petition…also stands disposed of except for the prayer seeking direction to register FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav, Health Minster of Bihar and SP, police of Siwan District, for which the matter be listed for further hearing at 2 PM on April 21,” a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy said.

Asha Ranjan, the wife of scribe Rajdeo Ranjan who was murdered in Siwan in May last year, has sought a direction for registration of FIR against Shahabuddin and Tej Pratap for “conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders” in the murder case.

Her counsel had alleged in the court that in September last year, she had seen the pictures of accused Mohammed Kaif and Mohammad Javed, who were absconding at that time, with Tej Pratap on news channels.

The bench on January 17 had said that the petitioner’s request to direct lodging of FIR against Shahabuddin and Yadav would be dealt with separately.