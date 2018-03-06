  • Associate Sponsor
  • SC to EC: Clear apprehensions on totalisers

A three-judge bench asked the poll body to file its reply in a week’s time.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2018 7:10 am
The Supreme Court on Monday has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reply to the Centre’s apprehensions that employing totalisers machines — that allows consolidated counting of votes polled in 14 booths — could lead to leakage of data from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). At present, votes are counted at booth-by-booth, which leaves voters in a particular locality vulnerable to pre-poll intimidation and post-poll reprisal by political parties and candidates. A three-judge bench asked the poll body to file its reply in a week’s time.

