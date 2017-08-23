SC to deliver verdict on Right To Privacy tomorrow

The apex court had set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench. The apex court had set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment in the case on Right to Privacy on Thursday. A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has been hearing the arguments since July 19 to determine whether the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution.

The apex court had set up the Constitution bench after the matter was referred to a larger bench by a five-judge bench. The five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI, which was to deal with pleas challenging the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and the right to privacy attached to it, was faced with the two past verdicts, delivered in 1950 and 1962 by larger benches, holding that the right to privacy was not a fundamental right.

The apex court had said the nine-judge bench would deal with the limited issue of right to privacy and the correctness of the two judgements.

A three-judge bench had in 2015 referred to a larger bench a batch of pleas, including the one filed by Justice (retd) K S Puttaswamy, challenging the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and the aspect of right to privacy attached to it. The apex court had agreed to set up a bench on July 12 to deal with Aadhaar-related matters after the attorney general and senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for petitioners, had jointly mentioned the matter.

The petitioners had claimed that collection and sharing of biometric information, as required under the scheme, was a breach of the “fundamental” right to privacy. Allowing the Centre’s plea, the court had framed various questions, including whether right to privacy was a fundamental right, to be decided by a Constitution bench.

(With inputs from PTI)

