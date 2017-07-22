Latest News
  • SC to decide soon on hearing of Ram temple land petitions

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 22, 2017 2:52 am
Supreme court,Supreme Court on Ram Mandir, Ram Mandir issue SC Verdict, Ram temple land petitions SC, Supreme Court Subramanian Swamy Ram Mandir The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date.
The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will soon take a decision on a plea seeking hearing of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land row.

The bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said “we will take a decision on it” when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The court hinted that the matter will be listed shortly but did not assign a date. Swamy said the apex court had allowed him to intervene in the matter and pointed out that the appeals have been pending for seven years. He added that he had a filed a separate petition earlier seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the site.

In its verdict, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had ordered a three-way division of the disputed land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhada and Sunni Waqf Board.

