SC tells former Karnataka Lokayukta to face trial

The Supreme Court Monday directed former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Y Bhaskar Rao to “face trial” in connection with an alleged extortion racket run by his son when the judge was Lokayukta of the state in 2015.

“Go and face trial,” said a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Naveen Sinha as it dismissed Rao’s appeal against the order summoning him as an accused in the criminal case.

The bench not only declined to set aside the criminal proceedings against Rao but also shot down his plea to exempt him from personal appearance before the trial court. “So far as the plea for exemption from personal appearance is concerned, we leave it to the trial court,” said the court.

Rao, named as the seventh accused, has been charged with abetting illegal gratification to influence a public servant, concealing evidence and being part of a criminal conspiracy to cover and protect the offenders. His son, Y Ashwin, is the prime accused in the alleged extortion racket that was being run in the Lokayukta office.