SC stays NGT order to open third route to Vaishno Devi in November

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the National Green Tribunal order directing opening of a new pathway to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu for pedestrians and battery-operated cars after the temple administration sought more time for completing construction.

The order came from a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said two paths were already operational and the construction on the third was not complete and will be opened by the end of February next year.

The NGT in its November 13 order wanted the path to be opened to pilgrims from November 24.

