SC/ST row: BJP worker booked for firing during protest

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Raja Chauhan, was on Tuesday booked for firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior during the protest against the dilution of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act, ANI reported. He was allegedly captured in camera for firing at the people during the protest. The image of him firing has gone viral.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations has reached seven after one more person succumbed to its injuries.

Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order.

