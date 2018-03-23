SC/ST Atrocities Act: Samajwadi Party takes up Dalit cause against BJP

The Samajwadi Party has demanded that the Centre file a review petition against the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act. The move, which follows the SP’s new partnership with the BSP, stands out against its stance in 2012 opposing a bill for reservation in promotions for Dalits. While BSP chief Mayawati has not made any remarks on the SC ruling, SP president Akhilesh Yadav issued a statement: “The BJP government did not argue appropriately… This will affect the interests of Dalits… The BJP’s mentality is anti-Dalit. The BJP and the RSS want to abolish reservation.”

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary echoed Akhilesh in calling for a review petition. Asked about the party’s earlier opposition to reservation in promotion, Chaudhary said, “That was a separate issue, related to reservation. This time, the matter relates to protection of Dalits from harassment.”

