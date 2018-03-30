SC/ST Atrocities Act: Govt to file review petition against Supreme Court order

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot made the announcement through his official Twitter handle and appealed to the people to not agitate on this issue. Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot made the announcement through his official Twitter handle and appealed to the people to not agitate on this issue.

The central government Friday decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order that laid down the stringent safeguards before registering a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act, 1989. Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot made the announcement through his official Twitter handle and appealed to the people to not agitate on this issue.

On Thursday, the government said it would take the decision after examining the “desirability” of filing a judicial review against the top court order. Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the Department of Legal Affairs has been instructed to “consider the desirability of filing a review” and that “appropriate action” will be taken once the ministry tenders its opinion.

“There is widespread concern regarding this issue. We understand the sensitivity of the matter. The government has taken note of the judgment of the Supreme Court laying down new norms as far as the SC and ST Act’s operation is concerned. I have instructed the Ministry of Law to consider the desirability of filing a review. Appropriate follow-up actions are to be taken by the ministry,” Prasad said at a Cabinet briefing.

The move came a day after a delegation of Dalit MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

