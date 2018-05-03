SC/ST Act: Your verdict ‘wrong’, Centre tells Supreme Court that refuses a stay; next hearing on May 16

The government also urged the court to send its review petition to a larger bench The government also urged the court to send its review petition to a larger bench

Refusing to stay its recent judgment on the SC/ST Act, the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Centre it is “100 per cent” in favour of protecting the rights of people belonging to those communities and those guilty of atrocities against them shall be punished.

This comes after the Centre submitted that the apex court’s order stopping automatic arrest in cases under the SC/ST Act is “wrong” and sought a stay on it. The government also urged the court to send its review petition to a larger bench. The argument in the matter will continue on May 16.

Centre tells Supreme Court that it’s order stopping automatic arrest in cases under SC/ST Act is “wrong”; wants it to be sent to larger bench for review and request that order be stayed. Court doesn’t grant stay. Arguments to continue on May 16 @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) May 3, 2018

The advocate for the appellant also brought up the issue of advocate Indira Jaisingh’s tweet on the caste of judges who decided the SC/ST matter but judges said as far as they were concerned, the issue was “closed”

The apex court had on March 20 passed a judgment prohibiting immediate arrests based on complaints of scheduled castes or tribes and mandates a seven-day preliminary enquiry. The verdict triggered widespread outrage among the SC and ST communities.

Facing criticism from its own Dalit MPs as well as the Opposition, the Centre on April 3 filed a review petition against the apex court verdict. Attorney General, KK Venugopal sought a stay on the operation of the judgment citing law-and-order problem in the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd