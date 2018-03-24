SC/ST Act: Supreme Court verdict may have adverse impact on party, says BJP MP

The parliamentarian from north-west Delhi has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. (Photo: Twitter/@@Dr_Uditraj/File) The parliamentarian from north-west Delhi has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. (Photo: Twitter/@@Dr_Uditraj/File)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Udit Raj on Friday cautioned that the Supreme Court’s verdict, diluting punitive provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, would have an “adverse” impact on the party if the government did not file a review petition.

The parliamentarian from north-west Delhi has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

“The government must file a review plea in the apex court against the order. If it does not, it will definitely impact us (BJP) adversely. When the government takes credit for positive developments, it will also get discredited for something that goes wrong,” Raj said.

Raj, who is a former IRS officer and heads All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said he will raise the issue during a meeting of top BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah.

He told The Indian Express, that though he was prepared to raise the issue at the party MPs meet on Friday evening, he could not as it was a “structured meeting.”

Three other ministers in the Narendra Modi governent and other Dalit MPs from the BJP have also urged the government to seek a revision of the apex court order to “protect” the rights of the Dalits and tribals.

