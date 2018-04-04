SC/ST Act row: Opposition responsible for 10 deaths in Bharat bandh, says Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah (Source: File) BJP national president Amit Shah (Source: File)

Launching a scathing attack against the Opposition for creating an unrest in the country during Monday’s Bharat bandh, BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday held them responsible for the death of 10 people across the country that took place during the protests. “When we announced that we will file a review petition, then why did Congress and other opposition parties call for Bharat bandh? The opposition is responsible for 10 lives lost during the protest,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Odisha’s Bhawanipatna. Tensions simmered in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday as people took to streets to protest against the alleged “dilution” of SC-ST Act by Supreme Court

Asserting his support to the minorities in the country, Shah also added that he wanted to squash the rumours about Modi government removing the reservation policy. Reiterating that the party will stick to the principles of the Indian Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar, Shah said, “BJP govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it.”

Sounding the political bugle for Odisha elections slated to be held next year, Shah also took a jibe against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over services like health, education and infrastructure in the state. “The Saubhagya Yojana initiated by the Modi government will ensure 100 per cent electrification of the state by 2021,” said Shah. Expressing confidence that BJP would come to power in Odisha, Shah said, “The health services have crippled in the state and the Modi government has decided to give health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh for the poor and needy.”

Shah’s remarks on reservation came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “no regime had honoured the Dalit icon Ambedkar like his government had.” Modi said his government had given Ambedkar his rightful place by completing projects conceived in his memory. The 26, Alipur Roadhouse where Ambedkar died would be dedicated to the nation on April 13 on the eve of his birth anniversary, Modi said. Alleging that Ambedkar’s name is being dragged for political gains, Modi said that people should instead try and follow the principles of Ambedkar.

