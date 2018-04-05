SC/ST Act: Ravi Shankar Prasad says govt was never made formal party

Government of India was never made formal party in the case, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (BJP Twitter) Government of India was never made formal party in the case, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (BJP Twitter)

With political parties blaming the ruling BJP of being a “willing party” over the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Union Law Minister on Wednesday said the government was “never made a formal party” in the case where the Supreme Court laid down stringent guidelines under the Act.

Pointing out the original petition and orders passed by the bench of Justices Adarsh Goel and U U Lalit, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Government of India was never made formal party in the case. The bench also did not direct the Additional Solicitor General of India to file counter-affidavit in the case.”

The remarks came a day after the Congress accused the BJP-led government of misleading the nation by stating that it was not a party to the March 20 judgment of the Supreme Court.

A senior official in the government also pointed to the order passed by the bench, where it had “only” issued notice to the Attorney General of India stating that the “issue involves interpretation of a central statute”. “The notice issued to the Attorney General was only with respect to interpretation of a central statute. But the notices were not issued on the question of law. In fact, the Additional Solicitor General of India Maninder Singh presented his written submissions on the interpretation of the SC/ST Act,” the official said.

The official added that “the procedure adopted in the case is unknown in the law”. “In the petition filed in the case, only two respondents were made parties to the case. The central government was never made a formal party… It is equally intriguing why the state governments were not made party in the case, when the implementation of the Act is to be done by them. On January 31, the ASG sought time to make his submissions. On February 7, the bench reserved its judgment. In a case as sensitive as this, the bench did not even ask the government to file counter-affidavit. It is a procedure unknown in law,” the official said.

