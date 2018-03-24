SC/ST Act: Led by Rahul, Congress MPs protest seeking review plea

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, told the media that the “latest interpretation” of the SC/ ST Act by the Supreme Court had resulted in a near “abolition” of the law. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, told the media that the “latest interpretation” of the SC/ ST Act by the Supreme Court had resulted in a near “abolition” of the law.

While both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday without any business being transacted, Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a protest of party parliamentarians on Parliament premises, demanding that the Centre seek a review of the Supreme Court’s recent order on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The protest was held near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of Parliament building.

Congress leaders claimed that the Union government had not argued the case “properly”, leading to the Supreme Court’s order, and thus demanded a review petition. The opposition MPs also asked for an amendment in the Act to prevent any dilution.

The MPs raised slogans like “Daliton ke samman mein, Rahul Gandhi maidan mein (Rahul Gandhi stands up for the dignity of Dalits.) and “stop atrocities against members of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.”

“The government did not argue properly before the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the Centre must file a review petition and bring an amendment to “protect” rights of the affected people.

“If it does not do, it is will manifest pretension of defense by the government,” said Kharge.

