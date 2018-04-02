SC/ST Act: Centre files review petition in Supreme Court, Ravi Shankar says verdict needs to be reconsidered

Bharat bandh: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Centre and BJP governments across states are working for the upliftment of the backward community. (File) Bharat bandh: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Centre and BJP governments across states are working for the upliftment of the backward community. (File)

The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict that laid down stringent ‘safeguards’ before registering a case under the Act. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will argue the matter with full authority in the top court and appeal for reconsideration.

“Today, we have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. On behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, every comprehensive review has been filed and the government, with due respect, does not agree with the reasoning given by the top court,” the minister told reporters. Bharat bandh LIVE UPDATES

He added, “Surely senior lawyers of the government in the apex court will argue this matter with all their legal preparations and authority that this judgment needs to be reconsidered.”

While stating that the government and BJP were committed to the welfare of the SCs and STs, the minister said, “It is also important to note that the government was not a party in the proceedings at all.”

The Union minister also claimed that the Centre and BJP governments across states were working for the upliftment of the backward community. “The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under Thawarchand Gehlot has taken a lot of initiatives for their welfare. A very respected Dalit leader was made President of India by the BJP-led government. This is our commitment to the Dalits,” he said.

Slamming the Congress and opposition parties for ‘politicising’ the issue, Prasad said, “Some people did politics in the name of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar but the country knows who gave real respect to Dr Ambedkar. Today, the Congress is shouting. I want to ask them when was Ambedkar given the Bharat Ratna.”

He added, “We wish to emphatically say that the provision of reservation for the Dalits in the said Act is firm and will remain firm. The Modi government has no idea at all of tampering with it, which the Congress is seeking to campaign in the most vicious manner.”

The top court had ruled that the arrest of an accused under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is not mandatory and a recourse to coercive action would be taken only after preliminary inquiry and sanction by competent authority.

Several Dalit organisations called for a Bharat bandh on Monday to protest the top court’s ruling. However, the bandh turned violent when protesters began pelting stones and damaging properties across various states. The protestors in the morning blocked several trains in Bihar and Jharkhand, affecting railway services. Two persons have been reported to be killed in the violence till now.

In view of the protest, the CBSE has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab. Exams will be held as scheduled in Chandigarh and in the rest of the country.

