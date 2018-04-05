SC/ST Act, Andhra special status, farmer distress: Sonia and Rahul lead charge against Centre

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi outside Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday (Express Photo/Praveen Jain) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi outside Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a protest by Opposition members against the BJP-led government outside Parliament on Thursday, raising several issues including atrocities against Dalits, farmer distress, the Centre’s inaction in constitution of a Cauvery Management Board and granting special status for Andhra Pradesh.

No substantial business has been transacted in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session due to frequent disruptions by members over these issues. The impasse continued on Thursday, the 21st day of the session, with both Houses adjourned. The session ends on Friday.

In a little over three hours yesterday, the Upper House was adjourned 10 times. While the government sought to take up for passage an anti-corruption Bill that has been pending for four years, Opposition members refused, saying no business can take place without discussions on the issues raised.

There are three no-confident motions against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government pending in the Lok Sabha. Due to disruptions, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has not taken them up. Two were of the no-confidence motions were filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one by the YSR Congress. AIADMK threatened to move a motion as well.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha will reconvene at 2 pm.

