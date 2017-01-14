SC: Show legal provisions to justify postponing budget

File Photo File Photo

THE SUPREME Court on Friday asked a PIL petitioner to show provisions in the Indian Constitution or in law to justify why the Central government should be directed to postpone the Union Budget due to upcoming assembly elections in five states. “Tentatively, we don’t find any justification in your plea, but we will still give you time to prepare and show us which provision of the law and the Constitution will be violated by the presentation of the budget,” a bench led by Chief Justice J S Khehar told petitioner-advocate M L Sharma.

Granting Sharma a week to prepare “hard” and come out with material supporting his PIL, the bench observed that had there been any prima facie violation of any legal provision, the court would have sought a reply from the government.

“It is only the presentation of the budget. Everyone will come to know what the government plans to do for the next financial year. If people have problems, that can also be taken care of,” the bench told Sharma. The lawyer said the Union Budget used to be presented on March 1 but the NDA government has decided to advance it and the new dates are now close to the upcoming assembly polls. According to Sharma, the announcements in the budget could impact the elections in the states.