SC should come out with positive verdict on triple talaq, says Mani Shankar Aiyar

MP’s Mani Shankar Iyer and Shanta Kumar at Parliament. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. MP’s Mani Shankar Iyer and Shanta Kumar at Parliament. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

With the battle against triple talaq gaining momentum day by day, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday said he awaits the verdict from Supreme Court for all Muslim women and wishes for improvement. “My concern is towards to the 10 lakh Muslim women in the country who face issues regarding the triple talaq. I’m totally against it and hope that Supreme Court comes out with a positive verdict,” Aiyar told ANI.

Aiyar further asserted that apex court should prohibit the word ‘triple talaq’. “I totally disagree and wish that apex court puts a ban on the word and act against triple talaq,” said Aiyar. Earlier this week, over a million Muslims from across India had signed a petition to end the controversial divorce practice of triple talaq.

The petition was started by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an Islamic organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), adding that the positive response to the petition has been linked with the Bharatiya Janata Patry’s recent success in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Several women have filed a petition before the apex court seeking the quashing of the triple talaq practice. The Central Government has also told the top court that it is against gender injustice and for equality between men and women under the Constitution.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) defended the practice, saying it is better to divorce a woman than kill her.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he favoured the discontinuation of ‘triple talaq’, stating that “lives of Muslim women cannot be allowed to be destroyed by triple talaq.” He also targeted the opposition for ‘politicising’ the issue and supporting a gender discriminatory practice to appease their vote banks.

